Anna is on her own, but not really, who is her special guest?
What is she to do? She brings in a special guest and they talk about life in the Covid months, its ups, its downs, and coming to terms that, without pain, you don’t understand the upside of the RELIEF of when beautiful things and blessings come in your life. Thanks to news anchor Chris Cuomo for those words of wisdom.
Laurie Blog
By Laurie Hardie |
Life is Pain Management is Appreciating the Good in Life
