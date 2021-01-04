Lewis Capaldi's plans for 2021: Punch an old lady, kill everyone's vibe

ABC

In 2020, Lewis Capaldi scored his second top 10 U.S. hit with “Before You Go,” and set a chart record back home in the U.K. when his debut album racked up its 78th consecutive week in the top 10. What will he do in 2021? Well, he says he’ll probably release some new music — if he can manage to time it so he ruins everyone’s life.

“I’m going to hold off, and when it looks like things are getting back to normal, [and] people are enjoying their lives again, that’s what I’m going to swoop in,” Lewis tells ABC Audio.

“That’s when I’m going to say, ‘Here I am with another depressing song about my rubbish love life! Enjoy!'” the Scottish singer jokes. “Everyone will be, ‘Woo hoo! 2021, things are looking up!’ and I’m going to come in and I am going to defecate on people’s year big time.”

Well, those are his plans on the musical front. As far as his personal life goes, Lewis plans to wreck that as well.

“My New Year’s resolutions are to become a worse person than I have been this year. I think I’ve been too good this year, so I’m going to cut right back on the kindness and the compassion,” he cracks.

“I’m going to become a great, old, horrible human being…I dunno, maybe go up and punch an old lady or something. I dunno, whatever, it is you do to make to make yourself evil,” he continues. “Yeah, it’s going to be really fun! I’m looking forward to it and I’m excited to embark on this journey.”

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.