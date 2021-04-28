Lewis Capaldi’s “America’s sweetheart” onesie being auctioned for charity

ABC

You can be the proud owner of Lewis Capaldi’s “America’s sweetheart” onesie.

The red-white-and-blue ensemble, which the Scottish singer wore on his Instagram page to celebrate “Someone You Loved” hitting number one in the U.S. on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2019, is being auctioned off online to benefit the Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS). The gold sunglasses Lewis paired with the onesie will be up for bid as well.

Lewis’s management company spokesman, Alfie Lawrance from Interlude Artists, confirms to U.K.’s The Courier that clothing items are genuine.

“We are happy for CHAS to auction them to help raise funds for the amazing work they do helping children with life-shortening illnesses across Scotland,” Lawrance says.

CHAS is “thrilled” to have been chosen for the fundraiser. “As this is one of Lewis’s most popular Instagram outfits ever, it would make a fantastic collector’s item so we’re sure the auction will attract lots of bids from dedicated fans,” CHAS High Profile Events Assistant Louise Jordan tells The Courier.

Bidding for the outfit will be open until May 2. As of noon ET Wednesday, the bid stood at £310, about $431 USD.

