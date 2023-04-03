Lewis Capaldi says he’ll quit music if he finds he’s “doing irreparable damage to myself”

Capitol

For Lewis Capaldi, being famous is easy — it’s everything that comes along with being a pop star that’s difficult for him. In fact, it’s so difficult that he says he may just quit music altogether.

Speaking to The Times of London, Lewis says, “The pressure of the job is the problem. The mammoth tours of enormous venues. The expectations upon me. That’s surely anxiety-inducing for anybody, never mind a huge hypochondriac like myself.”

“It’s only making music that does this to me,” he says. “Otherwise I can be fine for months at a time. So it’s a weird situation. Right now, the trade-off is worth it. But if it gets to a point where I’m doing irreparable damage to myself, I’ll quit. I hate hyperbole but it is a very real possibility that I will have to pack music in.”

And the one part of his job that he truly enjoys, performing live, is now being negatively impacted by his Tourette syndrome.

“My tic is getting quite bad on stage now,” he tells The Times. “I’m trying to get on top of that. If I can’t, I’m f*****. It’s easier when I play guitar, but I hate playing guitar. I know, I’m a walking contradiction.”

Despite all that, Lewis says he “can’t wait” to play the songs from his new album live. Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent will arrive May 19. His Netflix documentary How I’m Feeling Now debuts Wednesday.

