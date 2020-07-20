Lewis Capaldi says he'd be selling fish had his career in music not taken off

Per Ole Hagen/Redferns

As it turns out, had Lewis Capaldi‘s music career not taken off following the commercial success of his debut album, he would have followed in his father’s footsteps doing humble work as a fishmonger.

Speaking to the British publication The Mirror, the “Someone You Loved” singe revealed that he had a plan B tucked away just in case his music tanked.

“My Dad is a fishmonger. He has a fish shop, one that sells fresh fish – KP’s Fresh Fish. So I’d probably work there,” the 23-year-old revealed before admitting that, had he gone that route, his working conditions would have been less than ideal for pretty personal reasons.

“I hate fish,” Capaldi confessed. “I hate the smell of fish and I can’t look at prawns in the face.”

The Grammy-nominee released Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent in May 2019, which produced hits “Someone You Loved” and, from the album’s extended version, “Before You Go.”

The former track hit no.1 on the Billboard Hot 100, officially becoming one of the chart’s longest climbs to the top after debuting at number 85. It was also nominated for the Song of the Year Grammy Award.

Now, with a successful music career that has securely put the idea of selling fish alongside dear old dad in the rearview mirror, Capaldi affirmed that he’s spending his days working hard on his follow-up album.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.