Lewis Capaldi launching NFTs offering in-person event next year

Add Lewis Capaldi to the list of artists who are getting in on the NFT craze.

NFT, which stands for non-fungible token, is a kind of cryptocurrency that allows you to own a unique digital item, be it a piece of artwork, music or collectable.

According to Clash magazine, Lewis’ NFTs, launching this month, will come in the form of trading cards that will allow you to go on what’s described as an “experimental journey” with the chart-topping star. One of the benefits will be the right to attend a private and intimate in-person event with Lewis at some point in 2022.

Clash quotes Lewis in a statement as saying, “I’m absolutely buzzing to be launching these trading cards…This has been something I’ve been really excited about for a while & have been working on the game behind the scenes so it’s great to be able to finally announce this to everyone!”

“Can’t wait to be giving a small preview of what’s coming up to a few of ya early next year!” he adds.

You can sign up with the tech firm Bondly, Lewis’ partner in the NFT launch, to get more information.

In other Lewis Capaldi news, he recently postponed his planned 2021 tour dates in order to work on his new album.

“I really want to make sure whatever I put out next is the absolute best it can be, partly for my own sanity, cause I’m going to have to sing these songs every night for the next few years on tour,” he wrote.

Lewis explained, “For that reason, it is with an extremely heavy heart that I’ve made the difficult decision to reschedule this year’s shows and put all my effort into making the best album I can for you.”

