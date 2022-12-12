Lewis Capaldi jokes he has “a gripe to grind” with Michael Bublé

ABC

Lewis Capaldi admits he has learned one of the biggest lessons the music industry can give: Don’t release new music around Christmastime.

The singer just released his new song “Pointless,” which he co-wrote with Ed Sheeran. Unfortunately, the song isn’t following the same trajectory his other new song, “Forget Me,” had on the charts.

Lewis jokingly lamented to Metro.co.uk, “No one told me that it was probably a bad idea to release a song at Christmas, a song that has no reference to Christmas.” Because “Pointless” is devoid of any holiday spirit, he quipped, “We’re really being hammered in the charts by Christmas songs.”

“Not that it matters, but you know, these record labels want some money,” Lewis continued before zeroing his sights on one of the biggest movers and shakers in Christmas music: Canadian crooner Michael Bublé.

“If anyone sees Michael Bublé, you let him know I’m looking for him,” Lewis declared. “I’ve got a gripe to grind with Mr. Bublé!”

Currently, Lewis is sitting in 20th place on the British music charts, while Bublé is in the top 10.

So far, Michael has not responded to Lewis’ challenge. The Scottish singer also didn’t elaborate on what he intends to do if he ever crosses paths with Michael Bublé, but he did perform a “spot-on impression” for the outlet.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.