Lewis Capaldi is the subject of a new documentary about the making of his second album

Lewis Capaldi has joked about the pressure he feels to make his second album as good as his record-breaking debut. Now, he’s made a documentary about it.

MusicWeek reports that Lewis and the making of his sophomore release are the subjects of the feature-length doc, which will be sold to buyers at the Cannes Virtual Film Makert later this month.

In a statement quoted by MusicWeek, the always sarcastic Lewis says, “If the immense pressure of writing and recording a second album that has to live up to the expectations of so many people I’ve never met while also attempting to eclipse the commercial success of my previous album wasn’t enough, I decided to film the process in its entirety for your viewing pleasure.”

He adds, “I’m very excited to potentially capture the making of the best album of all time, or more likely, to permanently document the scorching of my dreams as years of my life’s work is received like a pile of flaming s***. Either way it’s going to be lots of fun and will be lovely to have people along for the ride.”

One of the film’s producers calls Lewis “a breath of fresh air” as well as a “singular pop star and character.”

Lewis’ debut album, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, broke chart records in his native U.K. and spun off the monster hits “Before You Go” and “Someone You Loved.” It also earned him a Grammy nomination and two BRIT Awards, the U.K. equivalent of the Grammys.

