Lewis Capaldi is here to give you a bathroom break on 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'

ABC

Lewis Capaldi is one of the many artists who’ll be performing on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest on ABC Thursday night. As a Scottish artist, Lewis says he’s honored to be part of such a legendary American TV show — and he’s also happy that he’ll be giving viewers the opportunity to take a bathroom break.

“I don’t know much about Dick Clark or the show’s history itself, but I know it’s a big deal and it was good to be asked,” he tells ABC Audio. “And it’s very nice to be out of the house!”

He’ll be appearing on the show with the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Miley Cyrus, Nelly and more, which Lewis says is a good thing that he’s part of the show.

“I think it’s nice to have someone on the bill who’s like, not as good as everyone else,” he jokes. “It’s a long show, right? So people are going to have to go the bathroom. So it’s nice to be here to allow people to jump to the toilet.”

“They go, ‘Oh, there’s that weird kinda pasty chubby Scottish guy on now, let’s just bounce real quick,'” he continues, suggesting that viewers can also use his performance to make a cup of coffee or pour themselves a drink.

He adds, “It’s nice to be here to allow the American public to relieve themselves!”

But Lewis says being ignored on TV is better than his typical New Year’s, which he claims involves being snubbed by friends and family, drinking himself silly and “cryin’ on the floor, drunk, probably naked for no reason” at the stroke of midnight.

This year, Lewis swears, “I’ll keep my clothes on…and I will try not to be as intoxicated…but I can’t promise anything!”

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.