Lewis Capaldi gets his own wax figure at Madame Tussauds

Gareth Cattermole – MTV/Getty Images for MTV

The Madame Tussauds museum immortalized Lewis Capaldi with his very own wax figure. Fans can soon visit Lewis’ statue at the Blackpool, England, location.

Lewis shared a video of his intimate reaction to seeing his wax doppelgänger, which saw him getting on his knees to slowly unzip the statue’s pants. “I feel sorry for every girl I’ve ever been with,” he joked. He then looked toward the camera, as though unimpressed with what he saw, before leaning in to give the statue a kiss.

“At long last I am able to play with myself in the ways I’ve always wanted. dream come true that your favourite handsome celeb will be in@madametussaudssoon!” he captioned the frisky video.

The museum also shared a different reaction from Lewis, where he appeared disturbed by the statue’s resemblance. The singer recovered and began cracking jokes about how he wishes he “never had that haircut.”

ITV reports work on the figure started four years ago, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed its release. Because of that, the statue holds the record for taking the most time to be finished.

Now that the museum is back open, the statue should be installed sometime this spring. As for Lewis, he hopes fans also get a bit cheeky with his wax twin and encourages them to “slap the behind.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.