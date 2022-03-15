Letter to New Foster Parent for Pup

photoboyko|BigStock

Roman Duncan wants everyone to know that Maggie is “the best dog.”

Six-year-old Roman Duncan slipped in several praise-filled letters about his foster dog into the canine’s transport paperwork ahead of her adoption from North Shore Animal League America.

Maggie is a pit bull mix pup from North Shore Animal League America (NSALA). The nonprofit rescued the dog as a young puppy last year and put out a call for a foster family for the pup shortly after.

Too young to be adopted, Maggie needed a foster home after her rescue so she had a place to become comfortable with the home environment and work on her basic obedience skills. The Duncan family in Louisiana was the lucky foster family to take in Maggie.

According to NSALA, six-year-old Roman quickly bonded with Maggie and helped the puppy during her formative months. Throughout the entire experience, Roman’s family made it clear that fostering Maggie meant that another family would eventually adopt the pup.

Roman knew that his new cuddle buddy wasn’t going to stay in his home forever, but he still formed a special bond with the pup and was sad to see her leave for NSALA’s shelter in Port Washington, New York when Maggie became old enough to be adopted.