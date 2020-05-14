Credit: BigStockPhoto

Let’s Put Grandma in a Box

May 14, 2020

What? Do you know someone in construction?  A plexiglass addition to the nursing home.

This family got creative!

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to prevent people from seeing their loved ones,

folks are coming up with increasingly innovative ways to forge connections.

Theresa Goehring’s grandmother is 95 years old and was recently moved to

nursing facility to receive 24-hour care after ten years of living with a family member.

The choice was difficult, but this woman—a mother of nine and a grandmother

and great-grandmother—is deeply loved by her family, who wanted to do what’s best.

Full Story: Here

