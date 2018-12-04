Let’s Prevent Holiday Distracted Driving Accidents

Do you want a “Stay Alive ~ Don’t Text And Drive” sign for your neighborhood?Scroll to the bottom of this page to find the form on the left side.

This is a free resouce, I was thinking about it on my drive into work, one car wouldn’t let me merge, when he passed me, he was on the phone. When I was in bumper to bumper traffic the woman behind me was texting and I kept thinking “this is it, she is going to rearend me. It took awhile before I could switch lanes. Today I counted 9 people using a phone, texting, eating or fidgeting with something.

How do we get people to realize when they text and drive they not only endanger their lives but ours too?

PLEASE, DON’T DO IT! STAY ALIVE – DON’T TEXT AND DRIVE…PLEASE LET’S END DISTRACTED DRIVING!