Let’s Prevent Holiday Distracted Driving Accidents

Do you want a “Stay Alive ~ Don’t Text And Drive” sign for your neighborhood?Scroll to the bottom of this page to find the form on the left side.

This is a free resouce, I was thinking about it on my drive into work, one car wouldn’t let me merge, when he passed me, he was on the phone.  When I was in bumper to bumper traffic the woman behind me was texting and I kept thinking “this is it, she is going to rearend me.  It took awhile before I could switch lanes.  Today I counted 9 people using a phone, texting, eating or fidgeting with something.

How do we get people to realize when they text and drive they not only endanger their lives but ours too?

PLEASE, DON’T DO IT! STAY ALIVE – DON’T TEXT AND DRIVE…PLEASE LET’S END DISTRACTED DRIVING!

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
