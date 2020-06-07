Let’s Make Frozen Yogurt! [recipes]

As with anything we eat, there’s nothing better than homemade. And that goes for frozen yogurt as well since all it requires is handful of ingredients.
About Shellie Hart
Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 3X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital who once participated weekly in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
Related Articles
How to Make an Ice Cream Cake!
June 6, 2020
Burgers, Brats and Dogs…MY OH MY! [tips & recipes]
June 5, 2020
Let’s Crock Pot Some MAC & CHEESE!
June 4, 2020