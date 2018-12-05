Let’s Make Candy Canes [recipe & video]

It’s a bit of work, but that’s whats going to make these that much more delish and thoughtful as you share with friends and family. (plus you can work into your own shapes or just bites if you like).

Ingredients you will need:

3 cups sugar

1 cup corn syrup

1/3 cup water

1/2 tsp. cream of tartar

1/8 tsp. kosher salt (not in video, optional)

2 tsp. peppermint oil or extract

1 tsp. vanilla extract (not in video and I used this for the white, so not overpowering)

Vegetable oil for pans, tools, and gloves

Red and Green (optional) food coloring.