Let’s go! Shania Twain’s returning to Las Vegas

Denise Truscello/WireImage

Shania Twain is headed back to Las Vegas for 14 new dates of her Let’s Go! residency show at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. She’ll hit the stage late in 2021, with six shows taking place in December and eight more the following February.

Shania first launched her Vegas residency in December of 2019, and was planning several more shows for 2020 before the COVID-19 shutdowns. Shania is the creative director as well as the star of her show.

When she gets back to Sin City, she’ll have a lot of company: Katy Perry, Celine Dion, Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood have all announced new residencies, while Gwen Stefani is returning this fall for her own show at Zappos, Just a Girl.

Tickets for Shania’s newly announced dates go on sale to the general public June 1 at 10AM PT. Here’s the itinerary for the new dates, according to Ticketmaster:

December 2, 4, 5, 9, 11, 12.

February 11, 12, 14, 18, 19, 23, 25, 26.

