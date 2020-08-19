“Let’s Get Some Frrrrrennnnch Toast…” Cookies That Is!

Photo Credit: Bigstock user Sheila_F

Kudos to you if you know where the quote came from in the headline. Can’t post the video (it’s a grownup movie) but it’s a GREAT line and these sound like GREAT cookies!

There's a New French Toast-Flavored Girl Scout Cookie Coming in 2021​ https://t.co/8L0DV54zzr — People (@people) August 18, 2020

I have a lot of things in my life but patience, unfortunately, is not one of them. We Do have to wait until next year to sample these (or eat the WHOLE box in one sitting) but the sweet, sugary, cookie payoff is coming!

I’m taking this as a sure-fire sign that 2021 will be a MUCH better year.