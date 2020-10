It’s that time again! So let’s have some delicious fun (especially with the kiddos) and roast some pumpkin seeds:

Easy & Quick Pumpkin Seed Roast (here)

Roasted Pumpkin Seeds 3-Ways (here)

FLAVORS…

Cinnamon Roast Pumpkin Seeds (here)

Spicy Roasted Pumpkin Seeds (here)

6 Ways To Season Roasted Pumpkin Seeds (here)

Even better when you ‘prep’ those seeds…