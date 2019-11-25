Let’s All Sing! Join Us at the Figgy Pudding Caroling Competition [Podcast]

November 25, 2019


One of Seattle’s most magical and festive nights. This heart-warming tradition attracts nearly 10,000 people every year to enjoy holiday music while raising funds for the Pike Market Senior Center & Food Bank.  Come one, come all and bring your voices!  The event takes place on the first Friday of December.

We chat with Zoe Freeman who is head figlet of the Pike Market Senior Center and Food Bank (beneficiary of The Great FIGGY PUDDING CAROLING COMPETITION) and we hear the voices of longtime Figgy friends the Emerald City Voices.

Behind every charity, auction or event is 'the story'. How we got there, the emotional connection between complete strangers, and the people who want to make a difference. We explore the journey, the work and the drive that it takes to pull communities together and celebrate not just the 'cause', but the people behind them. These are the DIFFERENCE MAKERS.

Listen on PodcastOne
RSS Feed

About Warm 106.9

Today's Music Variety fuels the sing-along-soundtrack that keeps the innovative workplaces in the Seattle area inspired with songs from the 80's through today. Warm cares about the community we live in through deep participation in hundreds of annual events that focus on women and families.
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.