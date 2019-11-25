Let’s All Sing! Join Us at the Figgy Pudding Caroling Competition [Podcast]



One of Seattle’s most magical and festive nights. This heart-warming tradition attracts nearly 10,000 people every year to enjoy holiday music while raising funds for the Pike Market Senior Center & Food Bank. Come one, come all and bring your voices! The event takes place on the first Friday of December.

We chat with Zoe Freeman who is head figlet of the Pike Market Senior Center and Food Bank (beneficiary of The Great FIGGY PUDDING CAROLING COMPETITION) and we hear the voices of longtime Figgy friends the Emerald City Voices.