Let WA529 Help You Save For Your Kids (or Your Own) College [Podcast]

Luke Minor is the Director of WA529, Washington state's program encompassing GET and the Dream Ahead option for college saving. It's a great way to plan for the future and take care of gifts that are priceless, and everlasting. And now the choices are greater. The funds can be used at all the various learning institutions, across the globe, and covers living expenses along with tuition and books. College loan debt is astronomical. Anything we can do to ease that burden is a great gift. And we can think of it as a special gift for nieces, nephews, grandkids. The website is a great tool.

https://www.get.wa.gov/

GET: 800-955-2318

Dream Ahead: 844-529-5845