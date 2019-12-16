Let WA529 Help You Save For Your Kids (or Your Own) College [Podcast]

December 16, 2019

Luke Minor is the Director of WA529, Washington state's program encompassing GET and the Dream Ahead option for college saving. It's a great way to plan for the future and take care of gifts that are priceless, and everlasting. And now the choices are greater. The funds can be used at all the various learning institutions, across the globe, and covers living expenses along with tuition and books. College loan debt is astronomical. Anything we can do to ease that burden is a great gift. And we can think of it as a special gift for nieces, nephews, grandkids. The website is a great tool.

https://www.get.wa.gov/

GET: 800-955-2318
Dream Ahead: 844-529-5845

Sunday Morning Magazine is a local Seattle podcast featuring guests from local non-profit agencies, authors and specialists in the fields that are the focus of each weekend's informative conversation. These focus areas include education, environment, charities, crime, health, domestic issues, and youth.

Follow on Apple Podcasts
Follow on Google Podcasts
Follow on Spotify
RSS Feed
Download Episode

About Warm 106.9

Today's Music Variety fuels the sing-along-soundtrack that keeps the innovative workplaces in the Seattle area inspired with songs from the 80's through today. Warm cares about the community we live in through deep participation in hundreds of annual events that focus on women and families.
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.