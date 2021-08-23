“Let the games begin”: Taylor Swift joins TikTok

Beth Garrabrant

Taylor Swift has officially joined TikTok!

In her first-ever video, posted Monday, the singer lip syncs to U.K. rapper Dave‘s “Screwface Capital” and its line “My outstanding payments swift like Taylor.” As she does, we see her modeling her various album aesthetics — from folklore to evermore to her Fearless reissue — ending with a look from her upcoming Red reissue.

“Lots going on at the moment: Red (my version) vinyl is up for presale on my site and oh I’m on tiktok now let the games begin,” Taylor captioned it.

Just an hour after posting, the video had racked up over 500,000 views and counting.

Red (Taylor’s Version) drops November 19.

@taylorswift Lots going on at the moment: Red (my version) vinyl is up for presale on my site and oh I’m on tiktok now let the games begin 😺 #SwiftTok ♬ original sound – Taylor Swift

