Leprechauns are doing fine amid the COVID-19 pandemic

May 29, 2020

master1305/iStock(DUBLIN) — As Ireland deals with a lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its last living leprechaun whisperer, Kevin Woods, reassured the public that Ireland’s leprechauns are doing just fine, according to The Irish Post.

During an appearance on ITV’s This Morning on Wednesday, the prominent leprechaun advocate and activist insisted the Irish fairies are OK, although their numbers are dwindling.

“There were millions of them here in Ireland and they all died, apart from 236 of them,” he explains.

As for how leprechauns are coping with Ireland’s lockdown restrictions, Woods says “they don’t have a problem with it.”

Woods also assured viewers that his encounters with the little Irish icons adhere to the government’s lockdown measures.

“Leprechauns are spirits, they manifest themselves to me as leprechauns.  I visit them each day, I haven’t broken the restrictions,” he said.

Adds Woods, “I communicate with them through an out of body experience, everyone knows what I mean and I can transfer my spirit up there.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved. 

About Warm 106.9

Avatar
Today's Music Variety fuels the sing-along-soundtrack that keeps the innovative workplaces in the Seattle area inspired with songs from the 80's through today. Warm cares about the community we live in through deep participation in hundreds of annual events that focus on women and families.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only