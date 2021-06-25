Lenny Kravitz thinks he influenced Harry Styles’, um, style

Lenny: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images; Harry: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Harry Styles is the darling of the fashion world for his risk-taking when it comes to his clothing and gender-bending looks. But according to one veteran rocker, Harry got at least some of that fashion sense from him.

During an interview with People (The TV Show!), Lenny Kravitz was asked if he thought Harry was “heavily influenced” by Lenny’s own fashion sense.

“I think there’s several things in there, and one of them could possibly be me,” the “Are You Gonna Go My Way” rocker replied. “We met years ago on the road and became friendly, [he’s a] really sweet guy. And he was evolving from his group to what he’s doing now, solo.”

Lenny added, “So, it’s nice to see him in the suits and the boas and all this stuff that I did back in the ’90s.”

Lenny has consistently made best-dressed lists over the years, wearing sharp suits, feather boas, leather and gender-bending looks while Harry was still in diapers.

Lenny Kravitz passed along his fashion sense to daughter, actress Zoe Kravitz, who has often worked as a model. She recently made headlines for telling Channing Tatum that he couldn’t pull off Crocs and should stop wearing them.

