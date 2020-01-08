Credit: Sheila_F | BigStockPhoto.com

Lemon Up

January 8, 2020

Girl Scout cookies are now officially for sale and there’s a new flavor in the lineup.

The Lemon-Up can be described as a “crispy lemon cookie baked with messages inspired by

Girl Scout entrepreneurs,” according to a press release.

Messages like “I am a go-getter” and “I am an innovator” are two of eight phrases printed into the cookie.

The new Girl Scout cookies will only be available in certain areas but all of the boxes will feature new packaging this year.

According to the organization, authentic cookies can only be purchased from a registered Girl Scout.

To find Girl Scouts selling cookies near you, visit www.girlscoutcookies.org or contact your local cookie representative for more information.

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on FacebookTwitter and Instagram @warm1069

 

About Laurie Hardie

Avatar
Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only