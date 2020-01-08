Girl Scout cookies are now officially for sale and there’s a new flavor in the lineup.
The Lemon-Up can be described as a “crispy lemon cookie baked with messages inspired by
Girl Scout entrepreneurs,” according to a press release.
Messages like “I am a go-getter” and “I am an innovator” are two of eight phrases printed into the cookie.
The new Girl Scout cookies will only be available in certain areas but all of the boxes will feature new packaging this year.
According to the organization, authentic cookies can only be purchased from a registered Girl Scout.
To find Girl Scouts selling cookies near you, visit www.girlscoutcookies.org or contact your local cookie representative for more information.
