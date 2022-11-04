Leftover Jack-O’-Lanterns?

belizar|BigStock

Halloween has come and gone, but the pumpkin you bought to celebrate the holiday likely has not.

There’s plenty that can be done to recycle Halloween pumpkins and jack-o’-lanterns if the idea of throwing them away doesn’t seem appealing.

The fruits can be used as compost, as an ingredient in a food or drink recipe, or even served as sustenance for wildlife.

*Make a garden compost

Gardeners can make use of leftover pumpkins by making their own compost.

*Get cooking or baking some pumpkin recipes

Some pumpkins can be used to make a delicious meal, beverage or dessert.

*Take pumpkins to a zoo or farm

Leftover pumpkins can be donated to zoos throughout the country.

*Give pumpkins to a compost expert

Don’t know how to compost? Then give leftover pumpkins to an organization or company that specializes in handling organic material.

