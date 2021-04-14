Left Paw’ed Dogs?

1STunningArt|BigStock

New study says 58% of dogs are right handed (paw’ed).

In a new study, researchers analyzed data from a food-retrieval task

involving nearly 18,000 dogs.

Dog owners were asked to obtain a plastic or cardboard tube that

was wide enough for a dog’s paw.

The owners were then asked to place a treat near the end

of the tube to retrieve the treat.

The procedure was done three times before owners were asked

to characterize their dogs’ behavior based on whether

they used their left or right forepaw.

The owners were also asked to classify their dogs based

on their age group—puppy, young adult, adult, or elderly—and sex.