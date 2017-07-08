LEAVING DOGS IN CAR ON A HOT DAY?

2 minutes?  5 minutes? 1/2 hour?  ….

Not at all!!!  And here is the reason why.

I volunteer at a day center for homeless women. Melissa, who is homeless sitting outside our building noticed a puppy in a hot car.  The window was rolled down a tiny bit enough to reach her arm in and opened the door.  the puppy was suffering, so hot, we got water for the poor thing and then waited for the owner.  A policeman happened by at the same time as the owner.  The owner said “I rolled the windows down”, the Policeman said “that doesn’t help.”  And it didn’t, thanks to a homeless woman who may have saved the pups life.  Hofffoundation.org

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
