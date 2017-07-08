LEAVING DOGS IN CAR ON A HOT DAY?

2 minutes? 5 minutes? 1/2 hour? ….

Not at all!!! And here is the reason why.

I volunteer at a day center for homeless women. Melissa, who is homeless sitting outside our building noticed a puppy in a hot car. The window was rolled down a tiny bit enough to reach her arm in and opened the door. the puppy was suffering, so hot, we got water for the poor thing and then waited for the owner. A policeman happened by at the same time as the owner. The owner said “I rolled the windows down”, the Policeman said “that doesn’t help.” And it didn’t, thanks to a homeless woman who may have saved the pups life. Hofffoundation.org