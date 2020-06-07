Learning & fun in a virtual theatre camp for kids this summer

Kati Nickerson is the Director of Youth Education and Community Outreach at Village Theatre in Issaquah and Everett. But in these current days Kati is with us all across the state, and even state borders–virtually. If you are wondering about what you could have your kids involved in this summer, Kati has some great opportunities which are virtually accesible. As they promote: Skills for Theatre, Skills for Life. Nothing could be more true. Theatre ‘classes’ open up an exciting world of experiential learning for kids of all ages.

https://villagetheatre.org/issaquah/Classes-and-Camps.php