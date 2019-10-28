Learn More About Integrative Pregnancy Care

Erica Wikan, Certified Nurse Midwife at Swedish OB/GYN and Pediatric Nurse Practitioner, and Stephanie Gianarelli, Acupuncturist and Founder of Acupuncture NW Clinic, specializing in fertility and pregnancy support using acupuncture and Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM). These amazing, visionary women share some insights of an incredible new project they are working on, a pilot program, of "Integrative Pregnancy Care" at Swedish Hospital’s maternity units. Erica wanted acupuncture for her pregnant patients at the hospital and brought Stephanie in to help create this groundbreaking project of acupuncture in the maternity ward of the hospital. Erica and Stephanie also discuss how midwifery and TCM both look at the importance of preventative medicine from birth throughout life and how to prepare for pregnancy before you even start trying to have a baby. Puget Sound residents are fortunate to be here at the cutting edge of integrative pregnancy care.

www.seaobgyn.com/midwives

www.acupuncturenw.com