Learn how to give men’s haircuts in quarantine with Quarancuts Virtual Hair School

Barba(NEW YORK) — Does the prospect of cutting your own hair or the hair of a loved one while in quarantine scare you? One New York City men’s grooming boutique is here to ease your fears, and teach you how to cut hair properly.

Barba, in partnership with the agency Terri & Sandy, has launched the Quarancuts Virtual Hair School. Each day, Barba’s owner and master stylist, Xavier Cruz, will guide you through the techniques of men’s haircuts via Zoom. The lessons will air on IGTV.

Pose star Billy Porter is the school’s first “graduate,” taking part in the inaugural IGTV episode of Quarancuts Virtual Hair School and learning how to give his husband Adam Smith a haircut.

“My nerves faded away with Xavier’s guidance. Humbling and Fabulous!” Billy said in a statement. His husband added, “Xavier saved the day teaching my husband how to give me a desperately needed trim.”

If you’d like to take the virtual course via Zoom, you can direct message Barba on Instagram.

