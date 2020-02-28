Credit: BigStockPhoto

Leap Year FUN Facts!

February 28, 2020

Just what do you know about that elusive date 2/29?  Yes!  2020 is a Leap Year!  Click on for some Leap Year facts to amaze your friends and family.

February 29th: 9 Quirky Leap Year Facts You Probably Didn’t Know

 

There’s only 4 million people in the world that are “Leaplings” or Leap Year Babies.  That may sound like a lot, but remember, there are almost 8 BILLION people on earth.

I spoke to two Leaplings this morning.  Jesse from Renton and Carol from Lynnwood.  Jesse joked that his parents used to tease him about only getting presents on his “real” birthday.  Carol mentioned a lot of web forms won’t let you select February 29th as a date so she has to enter March 1st as proxy.  Jesse also mentioned he’s only turning six this year.  Ha!  Ready for kindergarten in the fall bro?

A sincere Happy Birthday to all Leaplings everywhere.  It must truly be a special day for you!

About Seth

Avatar
Warm 106.9 now has an honest to goodness live teddy bear in the morning. Seth is a 13 year resident of south Snohomish County and loves his family (wife, 6 year old son, Bernese Mountain Dog puppy and fat old man cat) mountains, water and all things TASTY!
