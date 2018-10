The results are in from the Lays “Do Us A Flavor” contest and these new flavors are…different!

Millions of potato chip-loving fans submitted flavors to the contest, with Crispy Taco, Everything Bagel With Cream Cheese, and Fried Green Tomato coming out on top. The Everything Bagel flavor is kettle cooked, the Fried Green Tomato flavor is offered in Lay’s signature wavy style, and the Crispy Taco flavor tops the original chip.

