Lauren Spencer-Smith to perform, present at the Juno Awards

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for American Heart Association and Pandora

Lauren Spencer-Smith is finally getting her Juno Awards moment.

In 2020, right around the time the Canadian singer/songwriter made her debut on American Idol, her 2019 live album, Unplugged, Vol. 1, was nominated for a Juno, the Canadian equivalent of the Grammys. She was just 16 at the time. Unfortunately, she didn’t get to attend the ceremony because it was canceled due to the pandemic, and when the winners were announced, she ended up losing to Canadian icon Bryan Adams.

But now, Lauren’s been announced as one of the stars who’ll be appearing at the 2022 Juno Awards, which are taking place in Toronto on May 15. She’ll perform her global hit “Fingers Crossed” and also present an award.

As previously reported, Shawn Mendes will also appear to accept the International Achievement Award, and Avril Lavigne will perform.

Hosted by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu, the Junos will stream live globally at CBCMusic.ca/junos, as well as CBC Music’s social platforms.

