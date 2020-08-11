Music News

Lauren Daigle to perform 'Look Up Child''s title track on 'Today with Hoda & Jenna'

Lauren Daigle will premiere a special stripped-down version of “Look Up Child” — the title track of her Grammy-winning album — tomorrow on NBC’s Today with Hoda & Jenna.

“This song is about how to stay light in heavy times and I hope it brings some light to everyone’s day,” Lauren  notes in a statement.

While in quarantine, Lauren’s been hosting her own podcast, Daigle Bites, and she just designed a new line of merch themed around her chart-topping hit “You Say.”  It includes tees featuring lyrics from the song.

 

 

