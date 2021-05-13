Lauren Daigle sets livestream event for June 6

Garrett Lobaugh

Next month, Lauren Daigle will stream a concert from a famous venue, featuring her performing with some of her pals.

A Night at the Ryman with Lauren Daigle and Friends was filmed at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium, the original home of the Grand Ole Opry. It features the “You Say” singer performing with a variety of musician pals, including Switchfoot‘s Jon Foreman and Natalie Hemby of the supergroup The Highwomen, whose members include Maren Morris.

The event streams June 6 at two different times — 6:30 p.m. ET and 6:30 p.m. PT — to accommodate fans across the U.S. and Canada. Tickets are available via LaurenDaigle.com/Tour. There are also VIP options, including the opportunity to participate in a virtual Q&A with Lauren. A dollar from every ticket sold will be donated to the Price Fund, one of Lauren’s charities.

“Sharing the stage and collaborating with other musicians has always been a high-point of any live show for me,” Lauren says in a statement. “To be joined with some of my dearest friends for a night of music and fun is such a blessing and makes me eager to be able to get back on the road!”

Lauren has actual tour dates booked starting in September.

