Lauren Daigle releases new song “Thank God I Do,” announces new album coming in May

ATLANTIC RECORDS/CENTRICITY MUSIC

Lauren Daigle is back with a new song — and news of a new album.

The song, called “Thank God I Do,” is out now, while the new album — at least the first part of it — will come in May. The entire project, which is self-titled, contains 20 tracks; the first 10 arrive May 12. The other 10 songs will come out later this year.

“This is my most precious project,” Lauren says in a statement. “It’s got fun moments, solemn moments, extrovert moments and introvert moments. And I’m just thrilled about taking my songwriting further on this record than anything I’ve done previously.”

As for the song, it’s a piano-based emotional ballad in which the “You Say” singer speaks about someone — or a higher power — who keeps her going.

“You’re my safe place/ My hideaway/ You’re my anchor/ My saving Grace/ You’re my constant/ My steadiness/ You’re my shelter/ My oxygen,” she sings. “I don’t know who I’d be if I didn’t know you/ thank God I do.”

This will be Lauren’s first new album since 2018’s Grammy-winning Look Up Child.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.