Lauren Daigle, Harry Connick Jr., for KING & COUNTRY receive Dove Award nominations

Garrett Lobaugh

Lauren Daigle, Harry Connick Jr., for KING & COUNTRY and American Idol winner-turned-country superstar Carrie Underwood will all vie for 2021 Dove Awards, which are handed out annually by the GMA, or Gospel Music Association.

Lauren and and for KING & COUNTRY are up for Artist of the Year, and both artists are also nominated in the category of Pop/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year: Lauren, for her latest single “Hold On to Me,” and for KING & COUNTRY, for “Together,” their 2020 collaboration with Kirk Franklin and Tori Kelly.

“Together” is also up for Song of the Year, and all in all, for KING & COUNTRY have six nominations.

Harry Connick Jr. and Carrie Underwood are both nominated for Bluegrass/Country/Roots Album of the Year: Harry for his 2021 release Alone with My Faith, and Carrie for her 2021 album My Savior.

The Dove Awards will air live from Nashville on TBN October 22 at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.