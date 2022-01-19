Lauren Daigle explores other options in new season of her ‘Daigle Bites’ podcast

SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

Lauren Daigle launched her podcast Daigle Bites during lockdown, and heading into its second season, she’ll focus on exploring what she might have done in life had she not become an award-winning singer.

On the 12-episode season, which starts January 26 exclusively on Amazon Music, Lauren will chat with experts in different fields to learn more about what they do. “I get asked all the time what I would do if I hadn’t pursued music, but how could I possibly narrow down the list when the world is so big and filled with so many options?” says Lauren.

“With Daigle Bites I’ve been able to talk to folks from different industries to cultivate connection, passion, and a touch of inspiration,” the “You Say” singer adds. “I hope that as people listen to these stories of those who are pursuing their passion, they are able to find the courage and spark to go for their dreams.”

Among the people Lauren will chat with on Daigle Bites this season: counselor Lori Gottlieb, astronaut Shane Kimbrough, author Annie Downs and Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy.

You can listen to the trailer now, in which Lauren says, “I want this podcast to be here to remind you that whatever the odds are that might be stacked against you, the beauty of dreaming can always live.”

