Lauren Daigle announces new song “Thank God I Do”

Lauren Daigle is back and will unleash an all-new single early next month.

The singer announced the song “Thank God I Do” and began previewing the new single on her socials, which she captioned, “I don’t know who I’d be if I didn’t know you.”

The short clip doesn’t feature any lyrics and instead offers just a piano melody.

“Thank God I Do” is now available to pre-save on Lauren’s website. She also selling a special bundle to commemorate the new song, which offers a CD copy of the single along with a baby blue crewneck sweater embossed with the song title on the front and Lauren’s name on the back. It retails for $65 and ships out March 17.

The website also offers a description of the forthcoming track, which reads, “Laren’s new single ‘Thank God I Do’ is a heart-gripping anthem for anyone who’s felt isolated, on the edge and yet in the midst of it all, has found peace, a safe place and confidence knowing they are loved and never truly alone.”

“Thank God I Do” comes out March 8.

