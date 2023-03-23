Lauren Daigle announces fall US tour dates

ATLANTIC RECORDS/CENTRICITY MUSIC

After releasing a new song and announcing a new album earlier this month, Lauren Daigle has unveiled U.S. tour dates for the fall.

The Kaleidoscope Tour is set to kick off September 6 in Memphis, Tennessee, making stops in 30 cities before wrapping December 9 in Greenville, South Carolina.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 31, at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can register for access to the presale on LaurenDaigle.com beginning Tuesday, March 28, at 12 p.m. local time.

Lauren will perform her new song “Thank God I Do” on the Today show March 30. Her new self-titled album will be released in two parts, with the first part arriving May 12.

