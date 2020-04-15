‘LAUGH AID’ livestream raised more than $350K for COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund

April 15, 2020

Patton Oswalt – ABC/Eric McCandless(LOS ANGELES) — Comedy Gives Back’s recent LAUGH AID livestream event, which featured contributions from comedians like Bill Burr, Whitney Cummings, Ray Romano, Bob Saget, and Adam Sandler, raised a mint for comedians affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

The numbers are now in from the April 4 event, and organizers say more than 2.5 million viewers checked it out — and opened their checkbooks — to the tune of $350,000. 

The Comedy Gives Back event, which boasted some 90 comedians, benefited LAUGH AID’s COVID-19 emergency relief fund, which gives grants to out-of-work entertainers in need of medical care, housing and mental health services.

The livestream also featured names like Patton Oswalt, Jimmy Fallon, Tom Papa, and Iliza Shlesinger, all creating content from their homes in this time of social distancing — “over eight hours of much needed laughter,” the group says.  

The event streamed on Comedy Gives Back’s website, and also screened on Laugh Lounge, AXS TV, Twitch, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

About Warm 106.9

Avatar
Today's Music Variety fuels the sing-along-soundtrack that keeps the innovative workplaces in the Seattle area inspired with songs from the 80's through today. Warm cares about the community we live in through deep participation in hundreds of annual events that focus on women and families.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only