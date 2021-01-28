Latest Taylor Swift musical "chapter" is out now

Taylor Swift’s latest effort to group the songs on her latest two albums thematically is available now.

The “chapter,” as she refers to these groupings, is called “forever is the sweetest con” — a line from her evermore song “Cowboy Like Me.” In addition to that song, the chapter also includes “invisible string” and “mirrorball,” from folklore. Three more evermore songs — the title track, “long story short” and “willow” — round out the collection.

Taylor’s most recent chapter, released last week, was called “dropped your hand while dancing.” She’s also released four additional ones: “The Escapism Chapter,” “The Saltbox House Chapter,” “The Sleepless Nights Chapter,” and “Folklore: The Yeah I Showed up at Your Party Chapter.”

folklore, surprise-released in July, became the best-selling album of 2020. evermore was surprise-released in December.

By Andrea Dresdale

