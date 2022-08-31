Last Monkey Standing Sue’s FBI

DFree|BigStock

Micky Dolenz wants the full story.

The last surviving member of the 1960s-era made-for-TV band The Monkees filed a lawsuit against the FBI on Tuesday (August 30) demanding that the agency turn over all unredacted documents about his band collected during their swinging heyday.

The suit notes that Dolenz, 77, and the three deceased members of the Monkees — singer/guitarist Michael Nesmith, bassist/singer Peter Tork and singer Davy Jones — “were known to have associated with other musicians and individuals whose activities were monitored and/or investigated b the FBI, to include, but not limited to: John Winston Lennon (and the three other Beatles as well) and Jimi Hendrix.”

A portion of the document released by the FBI noted that an FBI informant attended a show on the band’s inaugural 1967 tour, describing, “subliminal messages” that were allegedly depicted on the screen, “which, in the opinion of [informant] constituted ‘left wing intervention of a political nature… These messages and pictures were flashed of riots, in Berkley, anti-U.S. messages on the war in Vietnam, racial riots in Selma, Alabama, and similar messages which had unfavorable response from the audience.”

