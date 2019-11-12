Last Christmas, Haddon Sunblom, More Advent Calendars and Pets are not SURPRISE Gifts [Podcast]

Have you had a chance to see the new (just released this week in theaters) Christmas movie Last Christmas? It stars Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke, was written by Emma Thompson and has music by George Michael. That's pretty much a Christmas trifecta if you ask me. Cliff & Heather are both big fans of AMC Moviepass & Regal Unlimited respectively (which make a great gift BTW) and can't think of a better movie to use their passes on!

Have you ever wondered why traditional "Christmas colors" are red and green? Turns out there are two parts to the answer. Celtic tradition and Haddon Hubbard "Sunny" Sunblom. Wanna know who that is and why he's so important to Christmas? You're just going to have to listen and find out.

If the advent calendars we've talked about so far just aren't...extravengant enough, maybe what you are looking for is the Tiffany's Advent Calendar. For just about the cost of Cliff's first condo you can be surprised with beautiful jewelry from Tiffany's all holiday long!

Also, pets are amazing and wonderful and we know you are going to see a million commercials and YouTube videos of people opening cute boxes full of puppies, but PLEASE don't give pets as SURPRISE gifts in wrapped boxes! Instead, but a cute stuffed puppy in that box with a gift card to a local animal shelter!