Larb Gai Lettuce Tacos…WHAT! [recipe]

I was feeling a bit adventurous and made up something fun that turned out soooooo good and super easy to make! (Just a few things you may need to pick up at grocery, like who has mint lying around:) Anyhow, found this delish LARB GAI recipe (HERE) and made a bit extra sauce to soak some cucumber in knowing it would be a great topper!

Prepare the sauce first.

Then the meat, I prefer it at a cooler temp.

The lemongrass I grated on top of chicken as well some lime zest, mix in with cilantro and mint and bam!

Toppers included…

Crushed dry roasted peanuts

Green Onion

Cilantro

Hoisin or Sweet Chili Sauce (or both:)

Used Iceburg lettuce as shell, fill with more lettuce, chicken then toppers. (You could also make this a wrap).