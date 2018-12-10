Landing a seasonal gig in Seattle during the holidays

The holidays here in Seattle are a time for family, warm and hearty meals, city wide traditions and long, dark, and rainy nights. But they can also be one of the best times of the year to land a quick job, as big box retail businesses in Seattle are hiring to keep up with Christmas times spirit and demand. If you know where to look, and are well prepared, the holidays can be an excellent time to find work, whether it be temporary or something that might transition into the long term.

Where to look

Any retailer is a great bet when you’re looking for a holiday job. Toy, electronics , books, or hardware stores, you name it, pretty much every place that sells something can be give a gift experiences, and many of them need to hire more staff to cover during the holiday season.

Statewide, holiday season is expected to increase by about 20 percent. In the era of online shopping, this applies to delivery drivers and package fulfillment centers as well. All the major package delivery services like UPS and FedEx, as well as the online shopping centers like Amazon experience a holiday boost. Brick and mortar stores also need some help to deal with the increase in orders.

There are so many more people out shopping, the service and restaurant industries experience a jump in activity. For example, QFC has around 200 holiday jobs available. Restaurants and cafes can be great places to look for a job as they scramble to keep up with the winter masses.

How to be at your best

Try to be cheerful and low stress when communicating with potential employers. These are the qualities that they’re looking for and in need of during this busy and stressful time of year.

It’s important to look good for any interviews you get and when talking to prospective employers. A good resume is essential for helping you to stand out of the crowd when looking for a new job. Resume templates can help if yours needs a refresher. Have perseverance and try to go wherever you think there will be the most holiday related business.

If you can, consider volunteering somewhere this holiday season. It’s important to remember that the spirit of the time is one of giving, and if you are in a position to do so, a gift of time can be invaluable to those in need. There are many toy drives, soup kitchens, and gifts for those less fortunate that would be happy to receive a lending hand.

Contributed by Lucy Wyndham

