Lance Bass thinks fans should forgive Justin Timberlake like “Britney did”

Gallery Books

Justin Timberlake reportedly turned off the comments on his Instagram after fans came after him for what he allegedly did to Britney Spears. But Justin’s bandmate Lance Bass says everyone should just live and let live.

In Britney’s memoir, The Woman in Me, she writes that Justin cheated on her with a “very popular” female celebrity who she won’t name, and later broke up with Britney via text, which left her “devastated.” She also writes that she became pregnant with Justin’s baby, but got an abortion because he “didn’t want to be a dad.”

Asked by TMZ if he’d read Britney’s book, Lance said he was about to. Asked about the fans’ feelings towards Justin, Lance said, “Look, everyone has their own opinion. I feel like the world is so full of hate right now and we need to practice a little forgiveness. Britney did. Let’s take a note from her.”

“Everyone deserves to tell their story — she did, and I hope the fans can find some forgiveness,” he added.

When asked if he’d talked to JT about it, Lance scoffed, “I’m not gonna tell you about my conversations.” But when asked about the prospects of any further *NSYNC activities — like an album or tour — he was more forthcoming.

“We might be talking about it soon, but [there]’s nothing in the works right now,” he said. Asked if he was crossing his fingers for more *NSYNC, Lance said, “I mean, of course!”

