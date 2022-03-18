Lame Excuses to Miss Work for March Madness

OK, so this is the classic one right here. You’re sick. You’ve got a fever and you’re coughing a bit. Or you’ve got some sort of stomach bug that just won’t go away.

Regardless of what your debilitating illness is, you cannot get up from the bed. You wouldn’t want to risk getting your co-workers sick, would you? Of course not. And neither would your boss. That productivity is essential, baby. They are not going to ask you to work through it…hopefully. And they’re also not a doctor so they won’t come and check on you to see if you’re actually sick.

So yup. The sick card is probably your safest bet.