HannaKuprevich|BigStock

The Lake Chelan Lions Club 16th Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser is coming up on Friday, May 6th.

The tournament will be held at the Lake Chelan Golf Course with Exclusive Presenting Sponsor Hard Row to Hoe Winery in Manson.

Prizes include a $25,000 hole-in-one prize courtesy of Antonio’s Landscaping and a $10,000 hole-in-one prize courtesy of Cascade Autocenter.

Each participant will receive 18 holes of golf with a cart, a box lunch and 2 beverage tickets.

A raffle drawing will also be held and will include chances for Stihl Cordless Hedge Trimmer,

Lady of the Lake round trip tickets, and of course many bottles of local wines and other great prizes.

This is the Lions’ primary fundraiser for 2022,

enabling them to continue their mission to promote healthcare and wellness initiatives in the Lake Chelan Valley.

Sign up as a single golfer or organize your own foursome today at

www.lakechelanlionsgolf.golfreg.com

