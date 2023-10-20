“Lady Jane” Gaga: The Rolling Stones give surprise performance with Gaga at ‘Hackney Diamonds’ listening event

Photo: Mark Seliger

The album release party for the Rolling Stones‘ latest album Hackney Diamonds on Thursday evening had some major surprises for fans in attendance at New York City’s venue Racket NYC: Mick Jagger and the boys took to the stage.

The Stones played from the band’s first album of new material in 18 years — and Lady Gaga joined them to perform their single “Sweet Sounds of Heaven,” to boot.

Questlove acted as house DJ for the event, which drew famous fans including Chris Rock, Jimmy Fallon, Daniel Craig and his Oscar winning actress wife Rachel Weisz, Elvis Costello, Mary Kate Olsen, Diana Krall, Trevor Noah, and others.

The Stones played seven songs from the new album as well as classics. They shredded through “Shattered,” “Angry,” “Whole Wide World,” “Tumbling Dice,” “Bite My Head Off,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” and their shared track with Gaga.

The 12-track album features two tracks from late drummer Charlie Watts — “Mess It Up” and “Live By the Sword,” the latter of which has former Stones member Bill Wyman on bass.

“Sweet Sounds” also features keys and piano from Stevie Wonder, “Get Close” and “Live By the Sword” features piano from Elton John, while “Bite My Head Off” has a bassline from Paul McCartney.

Here’s the track listing for Hackney Diamonds, which is available now:

“Angry”

“Get Close”

“Depending On You”

“Bite My Head Off”

“Whole Wide World”

“Dreamy Skies”

“Mess It Up”

“Live by the Sword”

“Driving Me Too Hard”

“Tell Me Straight”

“Sweet Sounds of Heaven”

“Rolling Stone Blues”

